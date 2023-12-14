Newspaper icon
AMP revamps Jigsaw Advice Solutions

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 DEC 2023   11:45AM

AMP is reinventing the Jigsaw business to serve more self-licensed financial advisers.

AMP has overhauled Jigsaw's offering, introducing an enhanced Essentials package. It already includes compliance support such as Responsible Manager training, education support, documentation templates, and other business solutions like paraplanning and administration support and marketing services.

Advisers also have the option to add-on other services like complaints handling, individual client remediation, business consulting, professional year support, and money management solutions.

In enhancing the offering, AMP has made available aged care and retirement planning modelling tools, as well as cybersecurity support. Advisers can also access a buyer's agent referral service, as well as a debt advice solution. Professional indemnity and cyber insurance is also available.

In crafting the offering, AMP has partnered with a variety of service providers, including Frollo, law firm Holley Nethercote, and Kaplan Professional.

"Advice at AMP has evolved in the past few years and whilst during that time we have been internally focussed, working closely with our practices to deliver services that advisers value, we now see this as the right time to offer those improved services more broadly," AMP group executive, advice Matt Lawler said.

"As the operator of one of Australia's largest licensee networks, we understand what advice practices are looking for to operate profitably and compliantly under a corporate license.

"We also understand many advisers are looking to run their practice under their own license so we've packaged our services and capability into Jigsaw Advice Solutions, which we're confident will benefit the growing number of self-licensed financial advisers."

Meantime, head of Jigsaw Advice Solutions Michael Williams said the new offering is the result of two years of consultation with advisers and practices.

"Scale will be an important differentiator into the future for advice practices and our enhanced Jigsaw Advice Solutions will support self-licensed practices in accessing high quality solutions at a competitive price point," he said.

"By extending our Spark business consulting services through Jigsaw in addition to our range of value-added services, we are providing more practices with the support they need to achieve their business ambitions - be that growth, efficiency or exit."

As at June end, there were 105 self-licensed advisers using Jigsaw's support services.

NAB, Jarden to launch NZ wealth business

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:49PM
National Australia Bank (NAB) and Jarden Wealth (Jarden) will combine their New Zealand wealth advice and asset management businesses into a newly formed entity, FirstCape.

BT signposts key issues for advisers in 2024

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:53PM
BT has forecast that the unexpected surge in Australian property values, fuelled by population growth and a housing shortage in major cities, is set to galvanise financial advice discussions focused on superannuation and tax strategies.

Boards unprepared for new workplace laws: Research

ROSE MARY PETRASS  |   12:44PM
New research finds most directors are concerned their boards aren't fully ready to meet new workplace sexual harassment laws introduced this week.

