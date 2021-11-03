AMP officially exits life market

With the complete divestment of its equity interest in Resolution Life, AMP has officially exited the life insurance business.

AMP today divested its 19.13% holding in Resolution Life for $524 million.

The sale of this holding completes AMP's exit from its life insurance business, AMP Life, which sold to Resolution Life in 2020 for $3 billion.

AMP had to pay Resolution Life $141 million as part of the divestment agreement, due to post-completion adjustments and claims between the parties which were not specified.

AMP had partly provisioned for these adjustments and claims but record a one-off additional expense of $65 million for this financial year.

The company said the divestment, which boosts its operating capital by $459 million, will assist in providing flexibility as it demerges its AMP Capital private markets business.

"This divestment brings to a close our long and proud involvement in life insurance in Australia and New Zealand. It enables us to realise capital to further strengthen our balance sheet ahead of our demerger and continue supporting our businesses," chief executive Alexis George said.

"The separation of our businesses is progressing well and will continue until mid-next year as planned. We will continue to provide transitional services to [Resolution Life], as agreed, and will have a shared customer and adviser connection into the future."

AMP started as Australian Mutual Provident Society in 1849, providing not-for-profit life insurance before demutualising and listing in 1998.

The company is exiting life insurance after a 171-year history of life cover being central to the business.