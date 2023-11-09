AMP North incorporates DNR Capital, Morningstar managed portfolios

AMP North incorporates DNR Capital, Morningstar managed portfoliosBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 9 NOV 2023 12:50PM
AMP North has broadened its investment menu, with the addition of seven new ESG and multi-asset actively managed portfolios from DNR Capital and Morningstar.
The investment platform has added DNR Capital's Australian Equities Socially Responsible portfolio, offering investors targeted exposure to "high quality" large and mid-cap Australian listed equities.
The portfolio is designed for investors seeking an actively managed Australian equities portfolio, adopting a negative screening strategy alongside an ESG ratings assessment, ESG integration, and company engagement. It's also been certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.
DNR Capital chief executive Robert White commented: "We've had a long affiliation with AMP, already having a number of our products available via the North platform and we're pleased to continue our strong partnership with them."
Complimenting this addition, AMP North has expanded its managed portfolio range with six new offerings from Morningstar's Medalist Core series, encompassing a mix of managed funds and ETFs.
Morningstar's portfolios use a combination of active and passive strategies ensuring clients have a "robust, research-led" investment solution. The suite is available to advisers across various investment horizons and a broad set of risk profiles.
Morningstar director of research products, Australia and New Zealand Rick Di Cristoforo said: "Morningstar is excited to have our Medalist Core portfolios be added to the North platform."
"The Medalist portfolios are a marrying of our extensive Research and Investment capabilities.
"We're pleased that advisers who seek to provide an implementation of our quality fund research and asset allocation within the well-regarded North platform will have access to this offering."
Meanwhile, AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney emphasised the wealth company's commitment to strengthening its managed account functionality and multi-asset capability.
"The addition of ESG and multi-asset portfolios from DNR Capital and Morningstar reflect the feedback we've received from advisers on what matters most to them and their clients, with North now having 111 high-quality managed portfolios available," Maloney said.
"We are continuing to expand North's investment menu to give advisers the very best in range, flexibility and seamless on-platform experience."
