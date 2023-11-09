Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

AMP North incorporates DNR Capital, Morningstar managed portfolios

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 9 NOV 2023   12:50PM

AMP North has broadened its investment menu, with the addition of seven new ESG and multi-asset actively managed portfolios from DNR Capital and Morningstar.

The investment platform has added DNR Capital's Australian Equities Socially Responsible portfolio, offering investors targeted exposure to "high quality" large and mid-cap Australian listed equities.

The portfolio is designed for investors seeking an actively managed Australian equities portfolio, adopting a negative screening strategy alongside an ESG ratings assessment, ESG integration, and company engagement. It's also been certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.

DNR Capital chief executive Robert White commented: "We've had a long affiliation with AMP, already having a number of our products available via the North platform and we're pleased to continue our strong partnership with them."

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Complimenting this addition, AMP North has expanded its managed portfolio range with six new offerings from Morningstar's Medalist Core series, encompassing a mix of managed funds and ETFs.

Morningstar's portfolios use a combination of active and passive strategies ensuring clients have a "robust, research-led" investment solution. The suite is available to advisers across various investment horizons and a broad set of risk profiles.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Morningstar director of research products, Australia and New Zealand Rick Di Cristoforo said: "Morningstar is excited to have our Medalist Core portfolios be added to the North platform."

"The Medalist portfolios are a marrying of our extensive Research and Investment capabilities.

"We're pleased that advisers who seek to provide an implementation of our quality fund research and asset allocation within the well-regarded North platform will have access to this offering."

Meanwhile, AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney emphasised the wealth company's commitment to strengthening its managed account functionality and multi-asset capability.

"The addition of ESG and multi-asset portfolios from DNR Capital and Morningstar reflect the feedback we've received from advisers on what matters most to them and their clients, with North now having 111 high-quality managed portfolios available," Maloney said.

"We are continuing to expand North's investment menu to give advisers the very best in range, flexibility and seamless on-platform experience."

Read more: MorningstarDNR CapitalESGAMP NorthMedalist CoreAustralian EquitiesEdwina MaloneyResponsible Investment Association AustralasiaRick Di CristoforoRobert White
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VanEck launches AUD-hedged equity ETFs
Active funds outperform passive strategies - sometimes
XTBs to be delisted following collapse
AMP names super, investments lead
GESB debuts first sustainable option
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits
Responsible investment AUM drops: RIAA
Advisers seek safe haven in fixed interest: AMP
Ironbark launches global infrastructure fund
Government must do more after product failures: FSC, SCA

Editor's Choice

Challenger duo joins Allianz Retire+

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Allianz Retire+ has appointed two Challenger executives to the newly created role of head of group retirement solutions, client delivery.

More than $17m paid in CFD-related remediation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
More than $17.4 million has been made in compensation payments to retail clients affected by legal breaches by eight retail OTC derivative issuers, $13 million of which was paid by Binance alone.

Magellan cops first strike for remuneration

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
Almost 60% of Magellan Financial Group's shareholders rejected the company's remuneration report at yesterday's annual meeting, registering a first strike.

Large Australian corporations pay record tax: ATO

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has disclosed that a record-breaking $83.8 billion was paid in income tax by large corporations for the 2021-22 financial year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
13-14

11th iPARM Australia- Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Management 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.