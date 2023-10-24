AMP names super, investments lead

AMP has appointed a former BT Financial Group executive to its ranks to lead its superannuation, master trust, and investments unit.

Melinda Howes will take on the role of group executive for superannuation and investments from 29 January 2024, leading the combined super, master trust, and investments functions. She will also be a member of the group executive committee.

Howes is currently a partner at KPMG's superannuation and actuarial practices, a role she's held since April 2022.

Before that she spent more than seven years as the managing director of superannuation at BT Financial Group before leaving for personal reasons.

Between 1993 and 2004, she was BTFG's director of superannuation and retirement products. In the intervening years, she worked in senior roles that included leading the Actuaries Institute as chief executive and holding directorship positions at the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and Hollard Insurance.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "Melinda is a highly respected leader in the superannuation industry and will be able to build on the significant work we've undertaken in recent years to simplify and strengthen our offer for members."

"She joins at pivotal time for our industry, as we come together with government and regulators to ensure we do more to provide Australia's growing number of retirees with the financial confidence to spend and enjoy their savings in retirement."

Her appointment is part of AMP's recent restructure of its executive line-up after Australian Wealth Management (AWM) chief Scott Hartley resigned from the role in May, to exit by the end of the year.

In July, Edwina Maloney was named group executive of platforms and Matt Lawler was appointed as group executive of advice.