AMP adds to board

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 4 DEC 2023   12:19PM

AMP has appointed Kathleen Bailey-Lord and Anna Leibel to its board following the exit of non-executive director Kate McKenzie.

AMP said the new non-executive directors will start their roles at the beginning of January, coinciding with the next phase of the company's strategic journey.

It explained the incoming members will bring extensive experience as board leaders and senior executives across various sectors, including financial services.

Bailey-Lord previously served on the boards of the Bank of Queensland, Monash College, QBE Insurance (Australia Pacific Operations), Australian Government Solicitor, Trinity College, and the University of Melbourne, to name a few.

She also held the role of group general manager of global shared services at ANZ for a little over four years and, before that, spent almost two years as chief executive of Fordham and held various senior roles at IMB Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Leibel's experience spans private and public boards and senior executive leadership positions across various sectors.

She previously worked at UniSuper as its chief delivery and information officer, overseeing member operations, technology, and the execution of strategic and compliance initiatives.

Leibel has also held senior executive roles with PwC and Telstra.

"I am delighted to welcome Kathleen and Anna to the board," said AMP chair Debra Hazelton.

"We have sought to continue to build on the skills of the board to develop in the areas of technology and customer-focused transformation, which are critical to AMP's success in the future."

Hazelton clarified that the new members would complement the current board as AMP enters the next stage of its strategy, focusing on the expansion of its banking and wealth management ventures in Australia and New Zealand.

Further, she thanked McKenzie, who will step down at the end of the month, concluding both her roles on the AMP and AMP Bank boards after three years of service.

"I would like to sincerely thank Kate for the invaluable experience, insight and governance she has brought to the board," Hazelton said.

"Her commitment and passion for the business over the past three years has been instrumental to the ongoing transformation of AMP."

McKenzie departs to focus on her roles as chair of NBN Co., interim chair of Healius and non-executive director on the Stockland Corporation board.

