Executive Appointments

AltX appoints head of property risk

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 17 MAR 2022   12:00PM

The Sydney-based alternative investment platform adds Giamol Pasin to its team.

Pasin has 30 years' experience in the property industry as a valuer of all classes of property related assets.

Pasin has previously served as director of property risk for the Westpac, a position he held for several years.

Pasin then founded CivicMJD Valuations (Civic) in 2007, which he grew into a large valuation practice with some 25 commercial valuers across offices in Sydney and Melbourne.

Civic serviced many of the leading lending institutions in Australia with a focus on commercial, development, going concern and prestige residential first mortgage property valuations across all value levels.

AltX joint chief executives Steven Beinart and Nick Raphaely said they are pleased to have attracted someone of Pasin's calibre to join the team.

"We have worked with Giamol for several years, and he shares the group's conservative ethos on property appraisals," Beinhart said.

"We are confident he will very quickly prove a valuable addition to our team."

Raphaely added: "The AltX business has grown substantially in recent years and having Giamol on board will be of immense benefit to our investors."

"There will be few lenders in the market who can lay claim to someone with his breadth of experience in-house across a range of property asset classes over several decades of property cycles."

Also commenting on his appointment, Pasin said he is excited to be able to lend his expertise to support the further growth of AltX.

"I have worked closely with Steven and Nick for many years. I am extremely impressed with how they have grown AltX, underpinned by a relentless focus on protecting capital for their investors," he said.

VIEW COMMENTS

