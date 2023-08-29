Alternative real estate is on the rise: AXA

The significance of alternative real estate in portfolios is growing, with aged care facilities, hospitals, build-to-rent properties, and renewable energy projects presenting a strong investment case.

Speaking at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' ASI Conference, AXA Investment Managers head of Australia Alts Antoine Mesnage explained the upcoming trends and potential opportunities that investors can anticipate within this asset category.

"We currently manage $140 billion of real estate globally, which is roughly 10% of our AUM," he said.

"I'm mentioning that because it's fairly consistent with the kind of allocation a lot of institutional capital investors have to real estate."

But he pointed out a significant distinction: in Australia, 50% of the allocation is categorised as alternative real estate. He elaborated that there's a trend towards non-traditional real estate among investors.

"Alternative real estate can make sense and it comes down to portfolio construction, diversification and resilience of a portfolio," he said.

"If you look at the thematic around that allocation from a risk perspective, the core end of the spectrum is focused on resilient income-producing inflation-linked, whereas higher up the risk curve, niche investments, are probably a bit more focused on the capital contribution to the overall performance and there is probably a difference in liquidity as well."

Looking at alternative real estate in the Australian market, Mesnage shared where he would focus attention.

"Number one is residential," he said.

"I think there is a premium in the Australian residential sector, so it's kind of the opposite view of what you're hearing in the market."

Outside of that, housing in general is a big theme.

"Student housing, senior housing," he explained.

"Then there are also sub-segments around affordable housing, as well as natural capital markets."

However, some segments, from a relative value perspective, are simply overcrowded, like data centres and infrastructure, he said.

