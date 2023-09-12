AIST, ISA detail advocacy body to come of merger

A newly formed policy and advocacy body for profit-to-member superannuation funds will be launched by October, to create a cohesive voice for the sector.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and Industry Super Australia (ISA) have confirmed the new body will be jointly driven by their shared member base.

The board will comprise 11 representatives from profit-to-member super funds, as well as an employer and employee representative, who will be non-voting members.

Building on both legacies, AIST and ISA said the new entity will merge the knowledge, expertise, and capabilities of those organisations to be a powerful advocate for super fund members on all systemic matters relevant to super and retirement.

"As balances grow and more members reach retirement age, the long-term interests of members are best served by a compelling voice that is focused on protecting and growing their savings," AIST and ISA said.

"The new body will be member-centric and above party politics."

ISA said its policy and advocacy staff will join the new organisation and advised it will continue to run the joint marketing campaign.

Further, all current participating funds will remain in ISA, and it will continue to carry out marketing campaigns on the body's behalf.

The news follows AIST and ISA confirming the merger last month.

On announcing the plan, AIST and ISA said the merged entity would represent profit-to-member superannuation funds and champion super fund members.