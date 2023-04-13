AFCA chief to serve second term

David Locke has been reappointed as chief executive and chief ombudsman of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, as the body marks $1 billion in compensation delivered to consumers since its inception.

Locke will serve a second five-year term, commencing June 28.

"As AFCA's inaugural chief ombudsman, David has met the challenge of bringing together three separate dispute resolution bodies to build a new, world-class scheme," AFCA chair John Pollaers said.

"He has also led the organisation through a period of significant growth in complaints as a result of the COVID pandemic, natural disasters and scams."

Locke said he is honoured to have been invited to stay on.

"AFCA plays a very important role in Australia's financial services system, and it is a great privilege to lead such an amazing group of people who are passionate about access to justice and fairness to all," he said.

Locke added that the authority expects to register about 100,000 complaints this financial year, up from 70,000 complaints just a year ago. Since inception in November 2018, it has closed more than 320,000 complaints.

In doing so, AFCA said it has now secured a total of $1 billion in compensation and refunds for consumers.

Listing some further achievements, AFCA said it also identified and resolved 236 systemic issues that would have had implications beyond an individual complaint, resulting in 4.7 million people receiving refunds to the tune of $278 million.