Financial Planning
AFA, FPA unveil joint roadshow theme

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   12:46PM

To be known as the Financial Advice Association of Australia from April 3, the two bodies will run the United Association Roadshow in May and June.

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have announced the roadshow's official theme will be 'Policy, Practice, People - A united pathway for members', and will be the first major event for the group following the merger.

The event will travel to 10 cities across Australia and will touch on key changes following the merger, as well as the policy and advocacy activities taking place.

"We are looking forward to being able to meet and chat with members of the AFA and FPA, share updates on policy and advocacy efforts, as well as the progress on the implementation of the merger," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"The events are designed to keep members up to date with current trends and industry knowledge.

"Most of all it's a great opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and acquiring new ideas and best practices."

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Mark 'Squiz' Squirrell, a member of the Australian Special Forces who also works as an international aid worker.

"Mark has a story-telling ability that will capture the audience and links into the themes of leadership, resilience, communication, trust and problem solving under pressure, providing practical tips for financial advisers," Abood said.

Advisers who attend can gain up to five CPD hours. The roadshow will kick off in Hobart on May 5 before travelling to Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Bendigo, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, and Townsville.

Read more: AFAFinancial Advice Association of AustraliaUnited Association RoadshowAssociation of Financial AdvisersSarah AboodFinancial Planning Association of Australia
