Advisers seek safe haven in fixed interest: AMP

Financial advisers have more than doubled their allocation to cash and fixed interest products to hit $1.93 billion, according to AMP's North platform, which mandated NAB as its new term deposit provider in response to soaring demand.

Across aligned and independent financial advisers, analysis by AMP found that term deposits have more than doubled to inch closer to $2 billion from $967 million in the year to August.

The demand for defensive assets amidst a rising interest rate environment prompted AMP to partner with NAB following adviser feedback.

The term deposits range from 30 days to five years and will debut on the platform next week.

Further, North added six new managed portfolios that invest in ETFs, specifically the iShares Enhanced Strategic Index Portfolios range, which are managed by BlackRock.

North also added additional risk profiles to the Lonsec Listed Managed Portfolios series and the Russell Investments Sustainable Managed Portfolios.

"The addition of these offers from BlackRock, Lonsec, Russell Investments and NAB reflect the feedback we get from advisers on the financial solutions that give them and their clients most value," AMP group executive for platforms Edwina Maloney said.

"This expansion of North's investment menu aligns with our vision for providing a broader spectrum of opportunities that enhance the experience for advisers on the North platform."

North recently partnered with Sandstone Insights to provide advisers research on ASX stocks and equity market commentary.