Advisers outsourcing to amplify investment capabilities: Mason Stevens

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023   12:48PM

A Mason Stevens whitepaper says that financial advisers are increasingly embracing outsourcing of their investment capability.

Mason Stevens said the main economics of outsourcing are the time freed up for the adviser to nurture client relationships, cost savings afforded by the scale of larger external providers, enhanced performance standards, and lower error rates.

"When considered in the context of a field as complex and dynamic as investment management, it is clear the potential benefits of outsourcing are equally applicable," Mason Stevens said.

Further, insight from Moran Partners Financial Planning partner Alex Hont highlights how the outsourcing approach allows for better client outcomes.

"Our investment committee meets quarterly with a subcommittee that meets weekly and on an ad hoc basis as needed. We also use Microsoft Teams as a channel for the committee members to throw ideas around and make any urgent decisions," Hont said.

"Plugging this kind of approach into our framework of external experts allows us to be always on and to be able to move quickly and efficiently, in a way that we believe gets better client outcomes and offers a more consistent experience to our clients. It's an approach we couldn't possibly hope to take without outsourcing key aspects of the process."

Interestingly, the global trend of outsourcing investment capabilities extends from basic asset allocation and portfolio construction to the outsourcing of the chief investment officer function. The whitepaper notes that given investing is highly regulated, highly complex, and expensive, the outsourced chief investment office (OCIO) model is gaining traction among institutions and advisory firms.

Research by Cerulli found the growing OCIO trend among institutions was underpinned by a range of drivers including a lack of internal resources, the need to improve governance, the need for timelier decision making. deeper due diligence, and greater oversight of portfolio risks.

Mason Stevens said the rising popularity of the outsourced CIO function among financial advisers indicates that the benefits applicable to large institutions are equally beneficial for smaller wealth firms. An outsourced CIO can establish robust governance processes, provide daily investment oversight, and access a broader range of specialised investment opportunities, the wealth platform provider added.

