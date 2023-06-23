Advisers embrace less back-office burden

Newspaper icon
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023   1:28PM

Financial advisers have welcomed the elimination of many back-office inefficiencies under the federal government's adoption of the Quality of Advice Review recommendations.

Some of the QAR recommendations assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged he will adopt include the replacement of the Statement of Advice (SoAs) with an advice record that is more fit-for-purpose.

Financial Service Guides (FSGs) will be provided with more flexibility and ongoing fee renewals and consent requirements will be streamlined into a single form.

Fox and Hare co-founder and financial adviser Glen Hare is emphatic when he counts how much time is "wasted" in putting these documents together.

When Hare sends these documents to clients, they often question why he is sending them on an ongoing basis. "They say they see no value in it," he said.

Fox and Hare charges clients much like a Netflix subscription or gym membership, debiting from their account on a regular basis.

"By the sounds of it, we still need to put together an ongoing fee renewal. For us, this is paperwork that our members find unnecessary because they know how much they've been charged. But the fact that they are getting rid of the Fee Disclosure Statements is certainly a step in the right direction," he said.

Kristine Pham, private wealth adviser at Lipman Burgon & Partners, said anything that streamlines administration for clients and compliance obligations for advisers is welcome.

"This means we can focus more on managing and servicing our clients. Bringing the three disclosure documents into one form achieves that goal without taking away from our responsibilities to clients," she said.

The SoA, Pham said, is designed to protect consumers but can "lead to information overload" for clients and often adds to the time and cost of producing them.

"A user-friendly document that is clear and concise is preferred and could help make advice more accessible and affordable for Australians. Future guidance for what this entails would help us move forward and achieve better outcomes for the community," she said.

SoAs, which detail the advice strategy put together by the advisers, are typically 100-page documents, if not more.

There are so many terms and conditions in SoAs, Hare said, that they "actually take the excitement out of the document".

"SoAs are meant to be an exciting document shared with clients that lay out what the advice is and how it enables them to achieve their goals," he said.

Better Financial Planning Australia senior financial adviser Michael Khouri agrees that the proposed fit-for-purpose SoA will create efficiencies in the advice process.

However, Khouri said this may further emphasise the importance of documentation and files notes that advisers should instead maintain.

The elimination of the Safe Harbour Steps, which must be clearly outlined in the SoA, has also been embraced by advisers.

Estimates by KPMG and the Financial Services Council in 2021 calculated the advice process to cost $5334.64.

By removing the Safe Harbour Steps, this will reduce the cost of financial advice by 9-11%, they said.

"We recognise that the Safe Harbour Steps helps guide appropriate advice in line with the best interest duty," Pham said.

"However, advisers that truly show their value, deliver great service and advice, go beyond merely completing a checklist."

Hare points out that SoAs outline the implications of the advice and the impact of the recommendations and why such recommendations were put forth in the member's best interests.

He foresees that all these aspects will be included in the new SoA only that they'll be clearer and easier to understand.

"As usual, the devil is in the detail," said Khouri.

"And I hope that the legislation will be practical and provide us and product providers with adequate guidance."

Safe HarbourQuality of Advice ReviewBetter Financial Planning AustraliaFinancial Services CouncilGlen HareKristine PhamMichael KhouriStephen Jones
Expert Feed

