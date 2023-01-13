Adviser population dropped 17% in 2022

The number of financial advisers is now at its lowest in almost two decades, analysis shows.

According to Rainmaker Information's breakdown of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, a net 3250 (17.3%) financial advisers exited the sector last year, bringing the total number at December end to 15,529 - the lowest in 19 years.

The December quarter alone saw a 6% decline, likely driven by the October adviser exam deadline.

The total number of advice licensees also fell by 11% in 2022. AMP Financial Planning is the largest licensee with 546 advisers, followed by Morgans Financial on 447, Charter Financial Planning with 339, Synchron with 327, and Consultum with 306.

In terms of advice brands, Insignia Financial is the largest with a combined 1342 advisers across its various groups. This is 33% more than AMP which has a combined 1010.

According to the data, 62% of advisers are non-aligned while the balance is with aligned licensees. However, more non-aligned advisers left the industry in 2022, with this segment dropping almost 18%. Last year 2067 non-aligned advisers exited, compared to 1183 aligned advisers. Of the aligned advisers to leave, the bulk (22%) left a bank or insurer-aligned licensee, while 9.3% left a super fund.

The total number of AFSLs dropped in the year to 1611, hitting the lowest point in five years. Aligned licensees represent four of the 10 fastest growing AFSLs, with Count Financial topping the ranks on this front. The fastest contracting AFSL remains the SMSF Adviser Network, losing almost 400 advisers in 2022.