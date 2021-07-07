Adviser platform satisfaction slips

The level of satisfaction financial advisers have with their main platform has dropped as the pandemic puts pressure on platform providers to increase capabilities, new research shows.

Investment Trends' latest Adviser Technology Needs Report showed only 28% of advisers rated their overall satisfaction with their main platform as 'very good', down 2% on 2020 and maintaining the downward trend from a 40% high in 2014.

Netwealth took out the top-rated platform by overall satisfaction at 80% followed by HUB24 (78%).

Rounding out the top five were BT Panorama (75%), CFS FirstChoice (73%), Macquarie Wrap (73%).

"The challenging business conditions brought by the pandemic has undoubtedly put pressure on platforms to maintain high service levels to advisers and their clients," Investment Trends senior analyst Bailey Hao said.

Despite the decrease in overall platform satisfaction, advisers remain highly satisfied with their main platforms' online transaction capabilities, with 49% rating it as 'very good', ease of use (44%) and level of fees (42%).

"While platforms serve advisers well in many areas, there is still significant room for improvement. Our satisfaction gap analysis highlights that adviser-facing support services should be a focus area - especially the call centre," Hao said.

"Since advisers most prefer to turn to their platform's call centre for their support needs, platforms must devote more attention to improving their contact centre experience given its integral role in lifting overall satisfaction ratings."

The report is based on responses from 723 financial advisers which concluded in May 2021.

Earlier in the year, Investment Trends Platform Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis Report saw HUB24 rank first for platform functionality with a total score of 89%, just beating Netwealth on 88.9%.