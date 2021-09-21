NEWS
Financial Planning

Adviser overwhelm explained

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   4:12PM

At the Association of Financial Advisers' annual conference, general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson dived into the regulatory overwhelm facing advisers.

Anderson started his speech by asking, "Who is feeling overwhelmed by the level of regulatory reform? It's okay to say yes."

"There are some people who are really feeling reform fatigue. There may be others who say, 'no, I'm fine'. If that's the case we'd love to hear what you do to meditate."

Anderson reflected on the decade since the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) reform was tabled in parliament.

"What we've seen since that time, is the continuous cycle of inquiries, legislative change, another inquiry, more legislative change, and then further inquiries and further reforms," he said.

Anderson traced the beginnings of this avalanche of regulatory change to the Ripoll inquiry into financial products and services in 2009. This inquiry was designed to investigate Storm and other cases where there had been collapse of firms of products.

This was shortly followed by the FoFA inquiry in 2011 and 2012, which contributed to deciding what reforms would finally come into action.

In 2014, there was an inquiry into ASIC and the issues in Commonwealth Financial Planning. The same year saw the Financial System Inquiry and the parliamentary joint committee proposal to lift professional standards.

In 2015, there was the Trowbridge inquiry into life insurance, before the process that would lead to the Royal Commission began in 2017.

Looking forward, Anderson warned that financial advisers should not expect the pace of reform to slow down yet.

The single disciplinary body for financial advisers is set to come into effect by the start of 2022, however legislation is yet to pass, and advisers are still unclear on exactly how this change will impact the industry.

"It's not long to go before such a major reform is due to start," Anderson cautioned.

"We continue to have concern about the cost and complexity of the single disciplinary body and the prospect that it's going to be looking at minor and administrative matters, and therefore it will be another big driver in the future to the ASIC funding levy."

Anderson concluded that he is concerned a Black Swan event, such as the global financial crisis or product crash, and how costs of this would flow through to the advice industry.

The AFA and Anderson therefore want to see a reduction in red tape and recognition from government that the financial advice industry has significantly increased its professionalism since these reforms began more than a decade ago.

