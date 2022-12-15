Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Adviser imprisoned for super fraud

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 15 DEC 2022   12:39PM

Former Perth financial adviser Rahul Goel has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing over $35,000 from his clients' superannuation accounts.

An ASIC investigation into Goel's misconduct found that between November 2018 and July 2019, the adviser obtained First Nations consumers' superannuation details and submitted falsified benefit access applications or hardship applications to the superannuation funds.

These applications were made in the members' names, without their specific consent and contained Goel's own or associates' bank account details as the payment destination.

Goel also provided false contact details on the forms, including his own phone number and address, and created false email accounts in the members' names, to communicate directly with their superannuation funds.

In addition, Goel impersonated his clients over the telephone when communicating with their superannuation funds.

After funds were successfully released into the bank accounts, Goel retained up to 100% of the pay out in fees before forwarding the balance to the consumers.

In September 2020, ASIC took civil action against Goel, restraining him from leaving the jurisdiction, requiring him to surrender his passports and freezing his assets and those of his company, AR Wealth and Finance Pty Ltd.

Goel has repaid several consumers from funds held in accounts previously frozen by the Federal Court.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said that ASIC was particularly concerned by Goel's conduct, which had many characteristics of a scam and a direct and adverse impact on First Nations consumers.

"ASIC will continue to prioritise its enforcement work in this area," she said.

In sentencing, his Honour Justice Levy said that Goel's conduct involved "deliberate and calculated acts of deceit"and constituted "a significant breach of trust."

Goel had earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonest conduct, and his pleas were taken into account by the Judge when handing down sentence.

The matter was prosecuted by the commonwealth director of public prosecutions.

Read more: ASICRahul GoelSarah Court
