Adviser cops 10-year sentence

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 6 OCT 2023   12:32PM

A former financial adviser who took more than $10 million from clients to fund his lavish lifestyle will spend the next 10 years in jail.

Judge Wraight sentenced Terence Rio Nugara to nine years and 11 months imprisonment at the Victoria County Court yesterday. He will be eligible for parole after 6.5 years.

Nugara, who was permanently banned by ASIC in April, stole $10,072,061.93 from 38 clients between 10 October 2014 and 9 January 2019.

The hearings revealed that Nugara had pre-existing relationships with many of the victims.

"These victims describe how you would lull them into a false sense of security, with one victim in particular noting how you would visit her at her retirement home, bringing flowers and taking her out to lunch," Judge Wraight said.

Another victim was his personal trainer, who Nugara convinced to get his parents to see him as an adviser.

"Your conduct was calculated and prolonged involving numerous victims, many of whom continue to suffer the effects of your conduct. While ASIC issued a banning order against you on 24 March this year, as the evidence discloses, during the offending period you continued your criminal conduct after your licence to provide financial services was suspended, and then revoked," Judge Wraight said.

"The fact that you had lost your licence did nothing to deter you from representing yourself as a licensed, trustworthy financial advisor to many of your victims. Thus, while you have no prior convictions, in my view specific deterrence must still carry some weight in the sentencing discretion."

Nugara was licensed as an authorised representative of Sentry Financial Planning until 19 April 2013. On 24 May 2014, Skynet became licensed under Financial Services Partners until 10 October 2016, which was owned by the ANZ Group/Insignia.

Prior to that, he worked for Westpac, NAB and CBA, providing clients advice on shares and property.

Police began investigating Nugara on 21 October 2019. Immigration found that he and his family had already left Australia on 15 August 2019, residing in several countries such as Indonesia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, and Singapore. He was arrested on 25 October 2022.

