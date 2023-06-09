Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
Advice practice valuations rise: Radar Results

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUN 2023   12:29PM

Valuations for financial advice firms have increased in the year to June, defying expectations that inflation and wider economic conditions would dampen demand and prices.

The findings are based on Radar Results' latest data, which saw a 6% to 11% increase in the value of advice practices currently on the market.

Investment and super clients with the following demographics are selling with multiples as follows: 80 years and above (0.80x to 1.0x), 65-79 years old (1.9x - 2.5x), 64 years old (2.3x - 3x) and under 55 years old (2.3 - 3x).

A risk firm with clients aged 55 to 60 years old is selling at 2.1x-2.5x, up from 2.x to 2.3x compared to the prior year. A risk firm with clients who are aged 61 and older is selling at 1.0x to 1.5x.

"The last 80 sale transactions we have been involved with over 12 months show evidence of higher prices being paid," Radar Results chief executive John Birt said.

"I'm unsure where prices are heading with an economic downturn worldwide, possibly having unstable outcomes. Financial planning client businesses, mortgage businesses, and accounting practices tend to shield themselves from adverse trends and show a positive return on the investment made by our buyers."

Advisers can sell their AFSL once clients have transferred to another licensee.

Birt sees a high demand for AFSLs, which, when dormant, can either be handed back to ASIC or sold to another party. Meanwhile, professional indemnity insurance can either be continued or commence on a new policy.

Birt typically enlists lawyers to help with this process. Transfer of assets take about three to four weeks.

A basic AFSL that covers retail financial advice, superannuation, risk, and negative gearing currently has a market value of $20,000. Managed discretionary accounts plus a basic AFSL goes for $40,000. Forex trading plus a basic AFSL fetches $500,000 or more.

There are currently two main categories of buyers: those with the capacity to service additional clients and those without it.

"Buyers with the capacity to service the new clients will only want the existing adviser to work for a handover period," he said.

"We see some business owners only wanting to buy or merge with another business if the existing advisers can move to the new owner. In this case, they are looking for advisers to stay at least three to five years with the new business."

