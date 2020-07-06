Advice head leaves ANZ

ANZ has confirmed the departure of its head of advice and operations.

Darrel Caulfield took to LinkedIn to farewell ANZ, saying it had been a privilege to work for the company.

"ANZ has been a big part of my life and has provided significant opportunities, travel, learning and education," he said.

"There are so many great memories that I will take away. I have also made lifelong friendships along the way."

In March 2020 ANZ told staff it would cut 230 jobs from its private bank and financial advice businesses.

Caulfield thanked everyone he had worked with and said he looked forward to the next chapter in his career.

He had been at ANZ for more than 18 years, starting as an advice practice manager and then moving to the head of ANZ My Advice role in 2009.

He had been head of advice and operations for three years.

Caulfield did not say what his next move would be.