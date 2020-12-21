Advice firm merges with boutique

A national advice firm has merged with a Victoria-based firm as part of a growth push.

Apt Wealth Partners has announced it has merged with Unified Financial Services, led by Michelle Tate-Lovery, as part of its growth strategy.

Apt Wealth Partners currently has $2 billion in client funds with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Geelong. All Unified Financial Services staff will join the APT Wealth Partners Melbourne office.

Apt Wealth Partners managing director James McGregor will continue in his role while Tate-Lovery will transition to the firm as a senior financial adviser.

In the new position she will continue to lead her team and contribute to adviser development, mentoring, and best practice at the firm.

"The alignment of attitude and care was critical to our selection of Apt Wealth Partners," Tate-Lovery said.

"Clients will continue to receive services from their current advisers, as well as access to a range of enhanced services and investment offerings, such as environmental and social investment and philanthropic structuring provided by Apt Wealth Partners."

Tate-Lovery was recently named on the FS Power 50 and also won the Financial Planning Association's Distinguished Service Award for her contribution to the board of the FPA, after the expiration of her term in November.

APT Wealth Partners noted the merger demonstrates its commitment to growth and building a client-focused financial advice firm.