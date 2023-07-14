Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ACCC publishes draft guidance on greenwashing

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUL 2023   12:48PM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has outlined eight principles designed to combat greenwashing by businesses and protect consumers.

The ACCC has published a draft guidance to address "concerning conduct" arising from a recent greenwashing internet sweep, which found 57% of businesses reviewed were making potentially misleading environmental claims.

"As consumers become more environmentally conscious, businesses need to be honest and transparent when making environmental or sustainability claims so consumers are not being misled," ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

"False or misleading claims can undermine consumer trust in all green claims, particularly when consumers are often paying higher prices based on these claims.

"Similarly, businesses that are taking genuine steps to adopt sustainable practices are put at a competitive disadvantage by businesses that engage in 'greenwashing' without incurring the same costs.

"Our draft guidance sets out what the ACCC considers to be good practice when businesses make environmental claims about their products and services as well as making them aware of their obligations under the Australian Consumer Law."

The draft guidance identifies eight principles, and the ACCC said by following those principles, "businesses are less likely to mislead consumers and contravene the Australian Consumer Law."

The eight principles are:

  • Make accurate and truthful claims
  • Have evidence to back up your claims
  • Don't leave out or hide important information
  • Explain any conditions or qualifications on your claims
  • Avoid broad and unqualified claims
  • Use clear and easy-to-understand language
  • Visual elements should not give the wrong impression
  • Be direct and open about your sustainability transition
In the draft guidance, ACCC also outlined their compliance and enforcement approach when it comes to greenwashing, which includes considerations of whether "genuine efforts and appropriate steps were taken by the business to verify the accuracy of any information that they relied on," and noted that the scope and extent of due diligence will vary depending on the size of the business.

"The ACCC recognises that small businesses generally will not have access to the same resources as larger businesses and this will be taken into account when assessing the steps taken to verify environmental claims," the guidance said.

"The ACCC is more likely to take enforcement action in respect of representations about future matters regarding environmental claims where a business did not have reasonable grounds for making the representation, does not have an intention or plan to implement initiatives, or knew or was reckless about whether the claim was untrue or incorrect."

The guidance also noted that greenwashing conduct crosses regulatory boundaries, citing work with ASIC in monitoring and combatting greenwashing.

"The ACCC will focus on consumer facing products and services, whereas ASIC is primarily responsible for financial products and financial services," the guidance said.

"However, misleading environmental claims may sometimes fall within both ASIC's jurisdiction and the ACCC's jurisdiction, in which case the ACCC and ASIC work closely together to address any misconduct."

The ACCC is seeking feedback from businesses, consumers and other stakeholders on the draft guidance.

Consultation for the draft guidance is now open and closes on September 15.

ACCCASICGina Cass-Gottlieb


