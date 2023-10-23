Newspaper icon
abrdn's Brett Jollie lands new gig

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 23 OCT 2023   12:39PM

Former abrdn Australia chief executive Brett Jollie has landed a new role at a specialist investment and wealth management consultancy.

Jollie has joined the leadership team at KONU, founded by former State Street operating chief Paul Toepfer and former senior State Street lead Greig Nicholson four years ago.

The consultancy offers practitioners with hands-on experience in restructuring fund operations even as the asset management industry prepares for further consolidation.

Jollie spent 23 years at abrdn - formerly known as Aberdeen Standard Investments - mostly in senior wealth, funds and business management roles. He also sat on the board of the Financial Services Council for six years.

On departing abrdn in July, Jollie said he planned to garner a portfolio of super fund, asset manager and wealth platform clients who are looking for advisor expertise as they sharpen their value proposition.

Jollie believes the next decade will see significant structural change in the superannuation and funds management industries as they face a tumultuous period.

Further, he said having overhauled abrdn's local business, he was in pole position to advise peers.

"To survive in this environment fund managers will need to run efficient business models and provide a strong value proposition to their clients. And not all fund managers will survive in this environment," he said in July.

KONU's other partners include Grant Proctor, formerly chief operating officer for AMP's capital markets business, and Philip Hope, previously a wealth management partner at Deloitte.

In welcoming Jollie, Toepfer said all the partners look forward to him strengthening the firm's collective expertise and boosting its corporate,product and distribution advisory capability.

"Brett has deep experience in the development, execution and oversight of business strategies with hands-on experience across the full spectrum of funds.management," he said, noting the new partner's strong track record in managing organisational change.

"Importantly Jollie has a genuine commitment to improving client outcomes and is very focused on the development of people," Toepfer added.

Jollie said he is joining a consultancy that is very well-placed to provide specialist practical support to clients as they seek to optimise their growth opportunities at a time of rapid change.

"I'm excited at what lies ahead and am looking forward to contributing," he stated.

Read more: Brett JollieKONUState StreetPaul ToepferAberdeen Standard InvestmentsDeloitteFinancial Services CouncilGrant ProctorGreig NicholsonPhilip Hope
