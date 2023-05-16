Newspaper icon
Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAY 2023   12:32PM

The Quality of Advice Review's recommendation to abolish Fee Disclosure Statements would be a major win for financial advisers as many continue to grapple with providing accurate documents to clients.

The Financial Advice Association Australia general manager of transformation Phil Anderson said that FDSs are "incredibly difficult" to issue and that having one small error can invalidate the entire process.

Anderson told the recent United Association Roadshow in Sydney that, following an ASIC review under Report 636 in 2019, the regulator urged advisers to go into product systems and check that they have the right amounts in their FDSs.

"Now, that is a response to the law. The law is very inflexible, but it's incredibly impractical and inefficient. So, there's a strong reason for why we should be wanting to get rid of FDSs," he said.

Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy recommended the elimination of FDSs in her February report. Instead, she wrote, advisers should provide a single annual consent form to authorise fees deducted from clients' accounts.

Overhauling the formidable ongoing fee consent arrangements and consent requirements would be a quick win for financial advisers, according to the panel that Anderson moderated.

According to Tangelo Advice Consulting director and principal consultant Conrad Travers, many advice licensees continue to grapple with providing accurate FDSs.

Currently, half of licensees have external agreements in place, while the other half continue to provide FDS themselves.

Travers told the panel that most of the errors are not intentional. Some examples include aligning revenue with the correct time period, and advisers charging a different GST amount to the platform.

There are also advisers who have too many services in the ongoing service agreement versus their FDS, he says.

When Travers works with advisers, he urges them to limit their services to one or two that they can deliver per year.

The second trend he observes is the way that product providers receive consent.

"I can see how it happened, but the fee consent process with product providers is a bit of a mess," he said.

"What happened is a lot of product providers have looked at the opt-in changes, gotten their own individual legal advice, and then kicked off their own projects to prepare. And that's why we've ended up with some not accepting the licensee form, some of them have got a text confirmation for the client and then there's a blockchain solutions etc. ... A single fee consent form that is universally accepted would help sort this out and be a massive win."

These are areas that can be improved if standardised forms are in place and will eliminate a lot of inefficiency, he added.

Read more: FDSQuality of Advice ReviewConrad TraversFinancial Advice Association AustraliaMichelle LevyPhil AndersonTangelo Advice Consulting
