Economics
A coronavirus-bitten cat bounce?
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   11:30AM

Citizens of the world all, let us rejoice!

Statistical evidences that the rate of deaths and infections from the coronavirus had been slowing have heartened equity market investors everywhere - from New York to Rio and ol' London town - underscored by the surge on Wall Street overnight.

All major US benchmark equity indices rocketed:  DJIA by 7.7%; S&P 500 by 7.0%, Nasdaq composite by 7.3%; Russell 2000 by 8.2%.

Again, hoping for the best but prepared for the worst. More, here's to wishing that this isn't another coronavirus-bitten cat bounce.

But as the chart below shows, we've been here before ... since early March - US equity indices (and the rest of the world) have been oscillating between huge rises and falls since. This is a good vital sign attached to a person's heartbeat ( I don't know what that machine is called), but not when it comes to the financial markets.

This is because, in terms of financial markets, the huge ups and downs represent lingering uncertainties especially given that we've yet to see the carnage (to be reported by statistical agencies) the virus has done to economies around the world.

The jump in the US unemployment rate to 4.4% in March from 3.5% in February provides a preview. So has the sharp fall in PMI indices across the planet.

The problem is that easing death rates and infections are now prompting calls for the relaxation of social restrictions. The Financial Times reports that European governments have started preparations to ease lockdown rules. In Australia, the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) released a video saying: "Enough is enough. It is time to begin to end this lockdown now."

Sure, sure ... you and I and Irene want to go back to our normal lives the soonest. But it won't help if we don't finish our course of antibiotics (bad simile because antibiotics don't kill the virus), else we run the risk of a relapse.

Recall how the Fed ended QE1? That looking back was too soon? It became QE2 and then QE3.

Which is worse? Administering a late cure or withdrawing it prematurely?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
