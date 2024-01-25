Newspaper icon
500 jobs to be axed at abrdn

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 JAN 2024   12:04PM

abrdn will cut 10% of its workforce as part of a cost cutting exercise following significant outflows in the second half of 2023.

The fund manager is targeting a cost reduction of $290 million (£150m) by the end of 2025 to restore its investments division "to an acceptable level of profitability and allow for incremental reinvestment into growth areas."

It follows a "root and branch review", abrdn said, and the expected savings are in addition to those already flagged from recent divestments, like its European-headquartered private equity business.

In the second half of 2023, abrdn saw net outflows of $24 billion (£12.4bn), or about 3% of its assets. This followed $10 billion in outflows in the prior period.

About 80% of the savings are expected in the investments business, it said, with the roles most at risk being in management and its back office. About $116 million (£60m) is of savings are expected to accrue this year.

"The programme includes the removal of management layers, increasing spans of control, further efficiency in outsourcing and technology areas, as well as reducing overheads in group functions and support services. The bulk of the savings will be in non-staff costs. The programme is expected to result in the reduction of approximately 500 roles," abrdn said.

"Market conditions have remained challenging for our mix of business, and this is reflected in our year-end AUMA, flow numbers, and margins. The board and I are committed to taking these significant cost actions now to restore our core Investments business to a more acceptable level of profitability," abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird said.

"Although our business model benefits from the diversification that comes from operating three businesses, we will not rest until all of them are contributing strongly to group profitability..."

The group significantly shaved its local headcount in the last 18 months, heavily reducing its presence and handing its Australian equities business over to SG Hiscock.

The value of abrdn's shares have more than halved since the company was created via a merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life in 2017.

abrdnAberdeen Asset Managementjob cutsSG HiscockStandard LifeStephen Bird
Aware Super appoints head of public market equities

ANDREW MCKEAN
Aware Super has appointed former Vanguard and BlackRock portfolio manager Agnes Hong as its new head of public market equities.

Insignia Financial touts strong start to FY24, simplification

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has reported more than $300 billion in funds and named a chief client officer to run the newly created client wellbeing arm as it progresses its simplification strategy.

UBS welcomes head of wholesale

CHLOE WALKER
Thira Ngoeun has been appointed as UBS Asset Management's head of wholesale client coverage, Australia.

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

