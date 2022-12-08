Newspaper icon
Investment
2023 the year for fixed income: Schroders

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 8 DEC 2022   12:09PM

According to Schroders deputy head of fixed income Australia Kellie Wood, while 2022 was the year for investors to be out of fixed income, the year to be back in is 2023.

"2022 has certainly been a very tough year for us as bond managers," Wood said.

"Inflation has dominated and driven the worst bond market returns we've seen since the 1980s, and it's sad to say that it was a year that I didn't want to invest in my own asset class."

According to Schroders' latest global investor study, 60% of Australian investors said that they changed their investment strategy over 2022, and 54% of those given the risk of higher inflation and higher interest rates are now looking to fund managers for active strategies to deal with such a challenging environment.

"This year, we have seen central banks embark on the most aggressive tightening cycle ever, and it's only now that we're starting to see a peak in underlying inflation, but also cracks in terms of economic growth," Wood said.

"Our view is that inflation will stay stickier and higher for longer, and the real risk of recession in 2023 is something that we're starting to position our portfolios for."

If you look at the level of inflation in the developed world, and you compare that to Central Bank targets, around 2%, that gap makes it very hard and very challenging for central banks to engineer a soft landing, Wood said.

"I think that 2023 could look like the mirror image of 2022, where we believe that central banks move from buying inflation, which has been their biggest mandate for this year, to actually taking on recession within their own economies," she said.

"So, we're likely to see the market reprice central bank policy, bringing bond yields down, and actually setting up fixed income for some very attractive returns as we move into 2023."

Wood said that over the last few years, fixed income has been through several transitions.

"Fixed income has been labelled "boring" at very low yields, to now "terrifying" for a lot of retail investors," Wood said.

"But today, the real risk of recession sets fixed income up to being an outstanding asset class next year in terms of performance.

"We've seen a huge repricing of fixed income across the whole universe."

In terms of the repricing in fixed income, government bond yields have moved from 1% a year ago to now offering around 4%, investment grade credit from 2% to 6%, and asset classes like global high yield from 4% to now around 10%.

"This is why we believe fixed income is now a better diversifier to equity risk at much higher levels and will provide investors with low-risk income, given the yields on offer," Wood said.

"So, we are looking to 2023 for fixed income to really play an important part in our portfolios.

"We have started to increase duration within our portfolios, positioning for the real risk of recession where government bonds, given the repricing, can actually start to deliver very positive returns."

Read more: SchrodersAustralia Kellie Wood
