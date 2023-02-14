Zurich wins group insurance mandate

A $30 billion superannuation fund chose Zurich to provide group insurance for its 250,000 members.

Brighter Super members will see their insurance provider change to Zurich Financial Services Australia from 1 July 2023.

Zurich replaces incumbent group insurer TAL. Zurich already provides group insurance to Brighter Super's energy industry division.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said the decision to change insurance providers was "ultimately guided by which offering was in the best financial interest of our members".

"Zurich's purpose is to create a brighter future together, and this outlook obviously resonated for our business," Farrar said.

Zurich Australia and New Zealand chief executive Justin Delaney, said: "Zurich has made a significant commitment to group insurance globally and is focused on bringing the best of the wider Zurich enterprise for the benefit of superannuation members."

The super fund recently unveiled a new-look board, appointing member and employer representatives from both the energy industry and local government following the integration of Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation unit.

TAL remains the insurer for the Suncorp super business, Brighter Super noted.

Also announcing changes to its board, Zurich named former APRA chair Geoff Summerhayes as chair.

Noel Condon and Mary Waldron were appointed independent non-executive directors, while Nicolette Rubinsztein joined as an independent non-executive director of Zurich Australia Insurance.