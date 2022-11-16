Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Zurich Australia appoints investment chief

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022   12:50PM

Zurich Australia has promoted Mathew Drennan to chief investment officer, effective December 1.

Previously, Drennan served as head of savings and investments, having held this position since March 2018.

A spokesperson for Zurich said: "He brings a wealth of financial market knowledge and experience to the role having worked as a senior economist for the NSW Treasury, Deutsche Asset Management, and as chief investment officer at Shadforth Financial Group."

Drennan will now report to Zurich Australia and New Zealand chief executive Justin Delaney, and APAC regional chief investment officer Matthew Vincent.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Vincent was promoted to the regional role this year following the departure of Michael Vos in April following nearly 18 years.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Read more: Zurich AustraliaMathew DrennanAPACDeutsche Asset ManagementJustin DelaneyMatthew VincentMichael VosNSW TreasuryShadforth Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

T. Rowe Price appoints head of APAC distribution
AL&P hires global, APAC business development heads
UBS picks new head of investment research
CALI progressing well: Mu
Practifi names senior director, go-to-market
Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC
Mason Stevens appoints head of asset allocation
Impax Asset Management names APAC sustainability lead
AXA IM revamps senior leadership team
APAC market to reach $811.5bn by 2030

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk Research chief sentenced

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mark Thomas, the former chief executive of failed research house van Eyk, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to breaching directors' duties earlier this year.

Zurich Australia appoints investment chief

ANDREW MCKEAN
Zurich Australia has promoted Mathew Drennan to chief investment officer, effective December 1.

Natixis takes on Investors Mutual distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The marketing and distribution capabilities of Natixis Investment Managers and Investors Mutual Limited have been combined, with a head of institutional and head of wholesale appointed.

Financial services sector reports highest rates of burnout

CASSANDRA BALDINI
New data reveals 64% of banking and financial services employees have felt burnt out or emotionally overloaded from work in the last 12 months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.