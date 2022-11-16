Zurich Australia appoints investment chief

Zurich Australia has promoted Mathew Drennan to chief investment officer, effective December 1.

Previously, Drennan served as head of savings and investments, having held this position since March 2018.

A spokesperson for Zurich said: "He brings a wealth of financial market knowledge and experience to the role having worked as a senior economist for the NSW Treasury, Deutsche Asset Management, and as chief investment officer at Shadforth Financial Group."

Drennan will now report to Zurich Australia and New Zealand chief executive Justin Delaney, and APAC regional chief investment officer Matthew Vincent.

Vincent was promoted to the regional role this year following the departure of Michael Vos in April following nearly 18 years.