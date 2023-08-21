Zenith chief exits, names successor

Zenith chief exits, names successorBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 21 AUG 2023 12:33PM
The chief executive of Zenith Investment Partners will step down as the firm's chief operating officer assumes the top job.
David Wright vacates the role of chief executive at the end of the year but remains at Zenith to take on a newly created role of investment director. He will remain on the local board and executive team.
Wright co-founded Zenith in October 2002 with David Smythe, which at the time provided model portfolios and customised research solutions for advisers.
Before Zenith, he held senior roles at IWL as head of research and associate director, and head of managed funds research at Lonsdale.
Jason Huddy joined Zenith as chief operating officer in 2019. His career began at National Mutual (AXA) in Perth; he then spent over 16 years with Macquarie, including three years leading its banking and financial services business in the UK, before then moving to NAB Capital Markets, NAB Asset Management. More recently, he was executive director of ARCO Investment Management.
"Now is the time to 'pass the baton' to Jason. Given his time with the business and strong understanding of Zenith's operations and client base, I'm confident our clients, stakeholders and staff will be in good hands under his leadership. I believe that the business requires an experienced, strategic leader and Jason is that leader," Wright said.
"I'm genuinely looking forward to remaining with the business and using my extensive fund research and portfolio management experience to support the portfolio solutions, research and sales teams to deliver on their client service responsibilities. My new role allows more time to focus on areas of the business which I'm really passionate about."
Huddy commented that in recent years, Zenith's fund research and managed account capabilities have expanded to include the super research services of Chant West, and the data and technology capabilities of parent company, FE fundinfo.
"We continue to be an ambitious company for our clients and staff and I look forward to continuing the client-focused growth that David and the team have achieved to date," Huddy said.
