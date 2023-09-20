Younger Aussies want advice but don't know how to get it: CFS

Over half of Millennial and Gen Z Australians are keen to seek financial advice but the bulk of them don't know how to access it, a study from Colonial First State shows.

According to research commissioned by CFS, 53% of under 40s are open to advice compared to 36% of those aged 40 to 59 and 15% of those over 60.

However, despite being open to advice, 35% of those under 40 said they couldn't afford it, while 15% said they didn't know how to access an adviser and 18% said they don't know what questions to ask.

CFS further revealed there is an even stronger demand for digital advice among younger consumers.

Two-thirds of Australians under 40 (63%) are open to a digital advice solution, including one in four who have used one before, the survey found.

Additionally, only 20% of those surveyed are not open to financial advice and 28% said they didn't know enough about it to say if they were or not.

The survey collected data from almost 2000 consumers in July 2023, including more than 1200 aged 16 to 39.

CFS group executive, customer office Josh Grace said that while the cost remains the most significant barrier for those under 40, there is also an awareness and knowledge gap.

"Many younger Australians want advice but don't know where to start," he said.

"It is critical that younger Australians who clearly want advice are able to access it."

Grace added there is also a role for different advice models to emerge, like digital advice, which can help bridge the gap until they can afford more comprehensive, face to face advice.

"We want more Australians to get some type of advice and we also want to see financial advisers freed up to be able to provide more tailored and single-topic advice so they can support more Australians to achieve their financial goals," he said.

"CFS supports a vibrant advice sector. We want to see more Australians benefiting from access to advice and we want it to be easier for financial advisers to provide advice to those who need it."