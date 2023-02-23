Yarra Capital awards admin, custody mandate

Apex Group has been appointed by Yarra Capital Management to support its new $100 million private capital fund.

The Yarra Private Capital Discovery Fund, launched in October last year, is a diversified portfolio of holdings in high growth potential, unlisted companies that have an intention to go public or conduct a sales process within a three-year time horizon.

Apex Group has been appointed to provide fund Administration, transfer agency and custody services, for the closed-ended vehicle.

The appointment follows Apex Group's continued growth in Australia and New Zealand, including the strategic acquisitions of Mainstream Group and MMC, and its recent mandate win for Capital Prudential.

"In Australia and globally, there has been a substantial increase in the number of fast growing, profitable unlisted companies raising late-stage equity prior to listing on public markets," Apex Group head of client relationship management Australia Tom O'Neill said.

"We are excited to partner with Yarra Capital who will benefit from our single-source solution encompassing fund administration, transfer agency and custody services for the newly launched Yarra Private Capital Discovery Fund."

Yarra Private Capital Discovery Fund portfolio manager David Acton said that with IPO markets effectively closed, and businesses staying private for longer, the fund is well positioned to invest in high-quality private businesses that require patient capital to help achieve their growth ambitions at a crucial stage in their development.

"We are delighted to appoint Apex Group, whose single-source solution delivers significant cost and resource efficiency - allowing us to focus on researching, identifying and investing in this exciting, high growth segment of the market," he said.