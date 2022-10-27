Newspaper icon
Yarra Capital adds sustainability lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 OCT 2022   12:48PM

Yarra Capital has appointed its first chief sustainability officer in Erin Kuo.

Kuo is tasked with leading Yarra's corporate sustainability and work closely with Yarra's investment team on ESG integration.

Kuo most recently worked as a consulting, advising fund managers and family offices on ESG matters. Prior to that, she was chief impact officer at Impact Investment Group. She has also worked with Impact Investing Australia and Pacific Corporate Group.

She also has a background as a lecturer and researcher in sustainability measurement and social impact and has worked on projects for both the Victorian government and Responsible Investments Association of Australasia.

"We are incredibly excited to be welcoming Erin to Yarra. There has never been greater focus on ESG and sustainability matters in financial markets, and Erin's deep experience will significantly benefit the investment solutions and expertise we can offer to our clients," Yarra executive chair and head of Australian equities Dion Hershan said.

Also commenting, Kuo said she is delighted to lead Yarra's sustainability efforts.

"I am incredibly passionate about deepening positive impact for people and the planet and am excited to now be working with Yarra's investment teams to build out our sustainability capabilities and tools," she said.

