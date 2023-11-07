Newspaper icon
XTBs to be delisted following collapse

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 7 NOV 2023   12:26PM

Equity Trustees has given notice that it intends to wind up the trust that underlies the collapsed Australian Corporate Bond Company (ACBC), requesting Cboe Australia allow it to delist its exchange-traded bond (XTB) products.

Cboe has agreed in principle to delist the XTBs products from its trading platform following a request by Equity Trustees in the wake of ACBC and the Global Bond Exchange's failure.

The products made their debut on Cboe's platform in December 2022 but have been suspended in recent weeks.

The two entities supporting the XTBs entered liquidation after failing to secure a buyer in September. WLP Restructuring partners Alan Walker and Glenn Livingstone were appointed administrators shortly after.

Equity Trustees, as responsible entity and issuer of the Australian Corporate Bond Trust, said the XTBs are quoted on Cboe but are currently suspended from trading, with the proposed date for revocation set for November 24.

Further, redemption requests will be suspended with immediate effect in accordance with the trust constitution, EQT said.

XTB holders will also have the right to a pro-rata portion of the final distribution, which corresponds to their pro-rata share of the proceeds generated from the sale of the trust's assets.

"ACBC is the securities manager of the trust, on 1 September 2023, Alan Walker and Glenn Livingstone of WLP Restructuring were appointed as external administrators to ACBC and, subsequently, the XTBs were suspended from trading on Cboe," EQT said.

"It was resolved at a meeting of creditors of ACBC on 5 October 2023 that Walker and Livingstone be appointed as liquidators of ACBC."

EQT stated that it cannot continue to manage the trust without the involvement of ACBC and has been unsuccessful in locating a suitable substitute for the company. Additionally, the liquidators did not accept any offers to acquire ACBC as an ogoing and functioning entity.

"In light of the extenuating circumstances, EQT has determined that it is unlikely that the trust will reach sufficient scale to be economically viable and, on this basis, that it is in the best interests of the XTB holders to wind up the trust and cease trading on Cboe," it said.

ACBC initially launched 17 XTB products in 2015, aiming to offer investors a means of accessing returns from individual corporate bonds issued by the top 50 ASX-listed companies.

Since its inception, XTB has continued to grow its offering. It ventured into the separately managed account space in 2017 and introduced an ESG fixed income portfolio in 2018.

The XTBs were also hosted on Macquarie Wrap, HUB24 and Praemium. 

EQT confirmed that unless XTB holders call for a meeting within 28 days of the notice date and decide otherwise, they will initiate the wind-up process of the trust at the end of the month, with a view to completing in March 2024.

Read more: XTBACBCEQTEquity TrusteesCboe AustraliaAlan WalkerAustralian Corporate Bond CompanyGlenn Livingstone of WLP RestructuringAustralian Corporate Bond TrustESGGlobal Bond ExchangeHUB24Macquarie WrapPraemium
