Worst performing super funds named

Stockspot's Fat Cat Funds Report has named and shamed the worst performing superannuation funds in Australia, all of which are retail offerings.

OnePath was named the overall worst performer, followed by Colonial First State, AMP, and ClearView.

Meanwhile, Qantas Super was named the best overall performer, followed by UniSuper, HESTA, AustralianSuper, and IOOF.

This year's report compared more than 500 multi-asset investment options offered by Australia's largest 90 super funds. The funds were assessed on how they performed after fees and compared to other super investment options of similar risk over five years. The data further analysed the success of funds based on investment strategy.

It found the top performing balanced funds based on a five-year return to be Qantas Super - Balanced at 6.10% pa, Qantas Super - Glidepath: Destination at 6.10% pa, and AustralianSuper - Conservative Balanced with 5.51% pa.

The worst balanced options were Zurich - Capital Stable with 0.59% pa, OnePath - OptiMix Conservative on 1.13% pa, and ClearView - IPS Active Dynamic 50 at 2.05% pa.

Other top performers included Qantas Super - Conservative for best moderate fund, Qantas Super - Growth was best growth option and Zurich - Balanced was the worst. MLC Horizon 7 Accelerated Growth Portfolio was the best performing aggressive growth option while OnePath OptiMix Balanced was the worst.

The report also touched on prominent funds investing in unlisted assets claiming to be less impacted by market volatility due to a long-term strategy.

Despite some funds crediting their exposure to unlisted assets with positive performance last year, the report highlighted there are zero disclosure obligations around these assets. Therefore, what unlisted assets are being held, what methodology is being used to value them, and when or how often they are being revalued is unknown.

"For example, Hostplus reported a +1.6% performance in the 2022 financial year for their balanced fund, whilst their peers reported performances averaging -4.7%," the report said.

"One explanation for this difference could be that some of the unlisted assets in the Hostplus balanced fund have not been revalued to reflect the falls in the listed markets as of June 30."

The second major trend coming out of the report for this year is that scale does not necessarily lead to better outcomes for members.

"We found no evidence that larger funds outperform smaller funds. The performance of merged funds has not improved," it explained.

In fact, Stockspot revealed that contrary to expectations, management fees for large and merged funds have remained the same or in some cases increased.

"Several of the largest super funds in Australia have been increasing administration and investment fees to members despite growing in scale," it said.

AustralianSuper is an example of this, having recently increased management fees as a result of larger than anticipated costs associated with some infrastructure deals.

"Since investing is zero-sum, any fund that increases its fees puts its members at a disadvantage compared to other funds," Stockspot said.

Lastly, the report said that indexed funds continue to outperform active managers.

It said the reason remained simple; active managers compete against each other, and therefore, as a group, cannot outperform the market.

"Former market darlings, like Platinum and Magellan, have been replaced by new and better performing fund managers," the report reads.

"What all these fund managers have in common is that they charge high management fees and additional fees for outperformance."