Economics

World Bank warns of a sharp global growth decline

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 JAN 2023   12:47PM

The World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report forecasts declining global growth due to rising inflation, high interest rates and reduced investment.

Fragile economic conditions have left the economy vulnerable to any new adverse developments, the report said. Further, higher than expected inflation, abrupt interest rate rises or escalated geopolitical tensions could all plunge the global economy into recession, it added.

The global economy is forecast to decline 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024.

But forecasts for 2023 have been revised down for nearly all advanced economies and 70% of emerging market and developing economies.

World Bank Group president David Malpass said the crisis facing development is intensifying as the global growth outlook deteriorates.

"Emerging and developing countries are facing a multi-year period of slow growth driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment as global capital is absorbed by advanced economies faced with extremely high government debt levels and rising interest rates," Malpass said.

"Weakness in growth and business investment will compound the already-devastating reversals in education, health, poverty, and infrastructure and the increasing demands from climate change."

Growth in advanced economies is projected to slow from 2.5% in 2022 to 0.5% in 2023.

Over the past two decades, slowdowns of this magnitude have foreshadowed a global recession, the World Bank said.

Excluding China, growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to decelerate from 3.8% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023.

This reflects significantly weaker external demand compounded by high inflation, currency depreciation, tighter financing conditions and other domestic headwinds, the World Bank said.

World Bank Prospects Group director Ayhan Kose commented: "Subdued investment is a serious concern because it is associated with weak productivity and trade and dampens overall economic prospects. Without strong and sustained investment growth, it is simply impossible to make meaningful progress in achieving broader development and climate-related goals."

"National policies to boost investment growth need to be tailored to country circumstances but they always start with establishing sound fiscal and monetary policy frameworks and undertaking comprehensive reforms in the investment climate."

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

