World Bank warns of a sharp global growth decline

The World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report forecasts declining global growth due to rising inflation, high interest rates and reduced investment.

Fragile economic conditions have left the economy vulnerable to any new adverse developments, the report said. Further, higher than expected inflation, abrupt interest rate rises or escalated geopolitical tensions could all plunge the global economy into recession, it added.

The global economy is forecast to decline 1.7% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2024.

But forecasts for 2023 have been revised down for nearly all advanced economies and 70% of emerging market and developing economies.

World Bank Group president David Malpass said the crisis facing development is intensifying as the global growth outlook deteriorates.

"Emerging and developing countries are facing a multi-year period of slow growth driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment as global capital is absorbed by advanced economies faced with extremely high government debt levels and rising interest rates," Malpass said.

"Weakness in growth and business investment will compound the already-devastating reversals in education, health, poverty, and infrastructure and the increasing demands from climate change."

Growth in advanced economies is projected to slow from 2.5% in 2022 to 0.5% in 2023.

Over the past two decades, slowdowns of this magnitude have foreshadowed a global recession, the World Bank said.

Excluding China, growth in emerging market and developing economies is expected to decelerate from 3.8% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023.

This reflects significantly weaker external demand compounded by high inflation, currency depreciation, tighter financing conditions and other domestic headwinds, the World Bank said.

World Bank Prospects Group director Ayhan Kose commented: "Subdued investment is a serious concern because it is associated with weak productivity and trade and dampens overall economic prospects. Without strong and sustained investment growth, it is simply impossible to make meaningful progress in achieving broader development and climate-related goals."

"National policies to boost investment growth need to be tailored to country circumstances but they always start with establishing sound fiscal and monetary policy frameworks and undertaking comprehensive reforms in the investment climate."