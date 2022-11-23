Winners are grinners: FPA awards

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) announced the winners of the 2022 FPA Awards and the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award at the FPA Professionals Congress in Sydney yesterday.

Now in its 10th year, the FPA Awards recognise individuals and businesses across Australia who deliver the highest standard of professional and trusted advice to consumers.

"These awards shine a light on those making a difference to the financial planning profession, the financial services industry and to all Australians," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

EFS Advice founder and principal adviser Andy Reynolds took home the FPA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year Award.

"Andy's approach to supporting his clients' understanding of complex financial issues, especially those clients with cognitive issues, is truly moving," Abood said.

"He really does go above and beyond for his clients and his use of tools such as diagrams and videos to help support clients' understanding is a practical demonstration of that."

Abood added that Reynolds' depth of knowledge in his specialty field, and his understanding of both the tangible and intangible impacts of his advice, impressed the judges.

"Further, his advocacy at a grassroots level, including with super funds and lawyers to improve their processes, is to the benefit of his clients and the financial planning profession more broadly," Abood said.

Meanwhile, the winner of the FPA Professional Practice of the Year Award was Alman Partners based in Mackay, QLD.

According to the FPA, the judges selected Alman Partners based on its clear succession plan, which involved supporting advisers to becoming partners in the practice, and its continued commitment to diversity.

"The judging panel was also impressed by the in-depth annual audit the practice undertakes to be accredited with the Global Fiduciary Accreditation (currently held by just seven Australian firms)," it said.

Future Gen Solutions financial planner Lili Hong was named the winner of the FPA Financial Planner of the Year Award, while the FPA University Student of the Year Award went to Matthew Kanizay of Deakin University.

The honorary Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award was presented to Canberra-based financial adviser Brigitta Hembrow Gersey.

Abood said: "The CFP Certification Program is a rigorous program of study, and to win this award is a real achievement."

"Congratulations to Brigitta for her outstanding performance and commitment."