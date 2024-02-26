Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Wingate-backed non-bank lender prices $1bn RMBS

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 26 FEB 2024   12:08PM

A local non-bank mortgage lender, backed by Wingate, has priced the largest inaugural residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) public term issuance of its kind as it readies to launch a retail fund.

The transaction is said to be the largest inaugural non-bank RMBS issuance in Australian history, doubling the previous largest transaction.

ORDE Financial (ORDE) managing director Ryan Harkness said the key milestone reflects the dedication of the team, now over 100 professionals, and the support it's received from its many partners, investors, and shareholders.

"The transaction diversifies ORDE Financial's funding sources and investor base, and we intend to be a regular RMBS issuer, building and extending our strong relationships with leading Australian and international investors," Harkness said.

Fellow managing director Paul Wells added: "Completing ORDE's first term issuance with record investor support highlights our responsible growth and our core value of being a trusted participant, serving borrowers and investors with integrity and transparency."

Wells said the same themes underpinned the three-year period prior to this inaugural term deal.

He also revealed that ORDE is preparing to launch an innovative and "much needed" scalable retail investor product in ORDE's view.

"The ORDE Income Fund aligns with ORDE's mission of delivering significant improvements through reliable innovation," Wells said.

"We have been patiently preparing this product, and our highly experienced team is passionate about what this will deliver to Australian retail investors."

Wingate chief executive and chair Farrel Meltzer said: "ORDE has fantastic momentum, and we're delighted to continue supporting its next stage of growth."

ORDE was launched in late 2020 by Harkness and Wells, both previously senior executives at La Trobe Financial.

Read more: WingateORDE FinancialPaul WellsRyan HarknessFarrel MeltzerORDE Income Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US investor tips $200m into Wingate
Wingate launches third credit fund
Jameson Capital hires investment director
Chief operating officer joins platform
La Trobe Financial prices $250m RMBS Issue
Investors to get less in coming years
Jarrod Brown resurfaces at Wingate
La Trobe issues first mortgage-backed securities
La Trobe launches SMSF loan product

Editor's Choice

US family office launches Australian arm

CHLOE WALKER
The Asena Family Office (Asena) has officially set up shop down under, merging with Melbourne-based boutique family office and asset management firm Giles Wade.

Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR

CHLOE WALKER
Former Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed by the Albanese government to lead its Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CLSR).

Rest awards impact mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Rest is $150 million closer to reaching its impact investment target after allocating to a listed equity fund.

Super funds captivated by equities: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have been heavily reliant on equities for the last decade compared to their global peers, a new study reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach