Wingate-backed non-bank lender prices $1bn RMBS

A local non-bank mortgage lender, backed by Wingate, has priced the largest inaugural residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) public term issuance of its kind as it readies to launch a retail fund.

The transaction is said to be the largest inaugural non-bank RMBS issuance in Australian history, doubling the previous largest transaction.

ORDE Financial (ORDE) managing director Ryan Harkness said the key milestone reflects the dedication of the team, now over 100 professionals, and the support it's received from its many partners, investors, and shareholders.

"The transaction diversifies ORDE Financial's funding sources and investor base, and we intend to be a regular RMBS issuer, building and extending our strong relationships with leading Australian and international investors," Harkness said.

Fellow managing director Paul Wells added: "Completing ORDE's first term issuance with record investor support highlights our responsible growth and our core value of being a trusted participant, serving borrowers and investors with integrity and transparency."

Wells said the same themes underpinned the three-year period prior to this inaugural term deal.

He also revealed that ORDE is preparing to launch an innovative and "much needed" scalable retail investor product in ORDE's view.

"The ORDE Income Fund aligns with ORDE's mission of delivering significant improvements through reliable innovation," Wells said.

"We have been patiently preparing this product, and our highly experienced team is passionate about what this will deliver to Australian retail investors."

Wingate chief executive and chair Farrel Meltzer said: "ORDE has fantastic momentum, and we're delighted to continue supporting its next stage of growth."

ORDE was launched in late 2020 by Harkness and Wells, both previously senior executives at La Trobe Financial.