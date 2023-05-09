Newspaper icon
What you need to know about the 2023-24 budget

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   8:07PM

Cost of living pressures and the transition to clean energy took centre stage on federal budget night as the Labor Party unveiled a package of measures in response to mounting economic uncertainties.

Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered the 2023-24 federal budget against a backdrop of the local economy grappling with soaring inflation, rising interest rates, together with geopolitical tensions and the risk of global financial systems collapsing.

"Outside of the pandemic and the Global Financial Crisis, the next two years are expected to be the weakest for global growth in over two decades. This will affect us here in Australia," he said.

Subsequently, Australia's economic growth is expected to slow from 3.25% in 2022-23 to 1.5% the following year, before recovering to 2.25% thereafter.

Despite the gloomy forecast, Chalmers is optimistic that Australia will continue to create jobs and suppress unemployment levels.

"In this environment, inflation remains our primary economic challenge. It drives rate rises; it erodes real wages. Which is why this Budget is carefully calibrated to alleviate inflationary pressures, not add to them," he said.

There were several winners in this year's budget, including economically disadvantaged women, small businesses and the aged care sector.

For financial advisers, the budget promised several measures that will make it easier and cheaper to run their businesses, starting with a tax incentive that encourages the use or upgrade of energy efficient machines.

The Small Business Energy Incentive will help about 3.8 million small- and medium-sized enterprises save on their energy bills.

Women continue to be a focal point in the Labor budget, building on the October 2022 initiatives that tackled economic inequality, such as building 7000 new social and affordable dwellings.

Another example is allocating $1.9 billion over five years to expand eligibility for Parenting Payment (Single) to include single principal carers, whose youngest child is under 14 years of age.

Chalmers boasted a small surplus but warned that a deficit in the short term is imminent.

In the superannuation sector, Chalmers delivered no major surprises but flagged that the government will crack down on unpaid super and will put the pressure on the ATO to do better in recovering this money.

In transitioning to green economy, Chalmers ramped up the government's net zero initiatives, introducing a slew of measures such as the New Energy and Clean Energy Capacity Study.

