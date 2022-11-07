Newspaper icon
Westpac updates on strategic priorities

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 7 NOV 2022   12:03PM

In releasing its full-year results, Westpac has provided an update as to its simplification efforts.

The banking giant said one of its main priorities is the continued simplification of its business.

Portfolio simplification relating to the businesses Westpac operates, with a particular focus on getting back to banking and exiting its wealth and insurance businesses. It said it has progressed the sale of three businesses in the past year, including its life insurance business to TAL, and also offloaded its superannuation division to Mercer.

In relation to the long-awaited sale of BT Panorama, Westpac said it is reviewing its options.

The bank is also focused on geographic simplification, consolidating its Asian operations to one office in Singapore. Also, commenting on the termination of the sale agreements with Kina Bank for the group's Pacific businesses, the bank said it has considered alternatives and now considers it unlikely it'll be able to sell the Pacific businesses in the short to medium term.

Westpac added that it has completed 14 remediation programs but commenced several more in the year, which it noted were smaller in size than those closed. It reported $296 million in remediation costs.

Westpac further reported its FY22 cash earnings dropped by 1% to $5.27 billion. It attributed the loss to a $925 million turnaround in credit impairment charges and the loss of earnings as it exited businesses.

It said statutory net profit is up 4% to $5.69 billion and reported its fully franked final dividend at 64 cents per share.

Westpac chief executive Peter King commented on the results, saying: "With the design phase complete, our focus is now on implementing the changes to drive sustainable improvements."

"Progress included halving the number of outstanding high-rated issues since September 2020 and resolving seven significant regulatory matters and court actions."

Its strategy going forward will focus on banking in Australia and New Zealand and improving customer service.

"We've completed or announced the sale of nine businesses. We've continued to reduce products, closing more than 150. And we're removing duplication in our branch network through our program of co-locations," he concluded.

Read more: WestpacAustraliaBT PanoramaKina BankMercerNew ZealandPeter KingTAL
