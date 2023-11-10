Wealth managers seek better data warehouse solutions: BNP Paribas

Wealth managers are increasingly demanding better ways to access and utilise data from their custodians and expect advances in artificial intelligence (AI) to make this possible, according to BNP Paribas.

"They want to know what we know and what we see in an organised, structured, easy to access, versatile format, that they can buy in tranches, tiers, or different carts," BNP Paribas head of institutional clients group, deputy head of global markets APAC Brian McCappin told Financial Standard.

The growing demand for more sophisticated data warehouses, he added, is the number one service that clients want right now beyond sales, trading, and research.

"Ideally, these clients want us to have a data mart that they can access, graze, reach into, and pluck out data series on one thing or another, which they can then use to augment their own in-house research."

McCappin said the growing appetite for BNP Paribas' data mart comes from some of the biggest funds around the world.

"Some of these funds are extremely sophisticated, and others are just getting started - but all of them want us to offer a data mart that can interact with them in a tranched, structured, versatile, easy to access way."

He added that moving forward, artificial intelligence (AI) will further transform the way BNP Paribas offers data.

"If we can incorporate AI in the data mart where the client's ability to access a particular data pool is augmented by AI that searches, refines and produces tabulated formats and more, then we will be in a stronger position to more efficiently meet their needs."

BNP Paribas' head of APAC securities services Franck Dubois agreed that clients want to consume their data in real-time.

"In the custody space particularly, we are starting to use AI to help clients have a clear vision understanding this data," he said.

"For example, with some clients we use our AI pre-prepared reporting to have a vision of their portfolio - how it's changed from one month to another or even from one day to another, as well as information regarding their tax which is very, very complicated to put together."

This, Dubois said, is why BNP Paribas is "investing a lot into its data management capacity."

BNP Paribas has developed an AI-powered natural language processing bot called "ALiX".

"We've managed to combine ALiX with our algorithmic suite in either FX or on our growing equity side, to provide clients with an incredible natural language processing driven tool," McCappin said.

"ALiX covers existing client interaction in a number of asset classes, but has transformed the execution experience, which is pretty cool."

In August, BNP Paribas' Securities Services business launched its own virtual agent, NOA (NextGen Online Assistant) for Australia and NZ clients on its client services portal Neolink.

Both NOA and ALiX are currently available to institutional clients based in Australia and other key global markets.