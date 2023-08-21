Watershed Funds Management appoints head of distribution

Newspaper icon
BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 21 AUG 2023   12:25PM

Watershed Funds Management has welcomed Lydia Pearson as its head of distribution, responsible for leading its engagement with financial advisers and licensees.

In the newly created role, Pearson reports to Watershed's managing director Adam Rowley.

Effective immediately, Pearson is tasked with continuing to build and expand the distribution of its investment capability across Australia.

She joins Watershed after a tenure at HUB24, where she led the distribution teams for Victoria and Tasmania as state manager for more than three years.

Prior to HUB24, Pearson held various state manager roles with CommSec Adviser Services and Colonial First State over a period of 15 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Rowley said the firm is thrilled to have Pearson join.

"For someone of her industry stature to choose to join us is a resounding endorsement of our strong growth and ability to deliver industry-leading investment solutions to financial planning businesses and their clients," he said.

