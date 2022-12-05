Newspaper icon
Warakirri drops $62.5m on vineyards

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 5 DEC 2022   12:18PM

Under a new partnership with Australian Vintage Limited (AVG), the agriculture investment manager and operator has purchased two large scale vineyard investments for the Warakirri Farmland Fund.

The two vineyards, 'Coldridge' in South Australia and 'Grande Junction' in NSW, comprise over 1300 hectares or land and a portfolio and water entitlements.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will work together on vineyard developments to maximise production and promote sustainability.

Coldridge and Grande Junction are both operated by a high-class internal management team and currently supply around 23,000 tonnes of grapes to the AVG winery each year.

Warakirri Asset Management's managing director Jim McKay said: "We're excited to add these two quality assets and another best-in-class Tenant Partner to the Warakirri Farmland Fund."

"AVG's commitment to quality grape and wine production, innovation, social responsibility and sustainability make them a great partner for our fund's clients."

Warakirri Farmland Fund portfolio manager Steve Jarrott added: "The Australian wine industry retains strong fundamentals and good future growth prospects."

"With our strategy and investment philosophy, patient long-term perspective, and a high-quality partner like AVG, this land and water rich vineyard investment is a great way for the fund to gain exposure to this sector."

Meanwhile, AVL Wines chief executive Craig Garvin said: "Warakirri are known for their world class capability within the agricultural sector."

"They have committed to further enhance and develop the vineyards thereby improving yield output and we are really pleased to be able to work with them on this opportunity."

Read more: AVGAustralian Vintage LimitedCraig GarvinJim McKaySteve JarrottWarakirri Asset Management
