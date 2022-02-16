NEWS
Executive Appointments

Vision Super adds to board

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 FEB 2022   12:26PM

Vision Super welcomed a new member of the board whose experience spans the private and public sectors.

The industry super fund appointed Vijaya (VJ) Vaidyanath to its board on January 1.

Vaidyanath is the former chief executive of the City of Yarra and is the inaugural chief executive of Homes Melbourne, which works with the government, property sector, community housing providers and philanthropies to provide affordable housing.

Vaidyanath has also held leadership roles in universities and global banks, including working at the Reserve Bank of India for about 15 years.

She replaces Geoff Lake, who has served on the board for 12 years.

Vaidyanath said her passion for local government and community is a great fit for Vision Super's history and values.

"Vision Super's roots in the local government sector are deep. I've worked in local government for 25 years and I'm passionate about the difference it makes to people's lives. Vision Super is there to make a difference to retirement outcomes for the dedicated, amazing people who work in local government and beyond - I'm excited to help guide the fund during my term on the board," she said.

Chair Lisa Darmanin stepped into her current role in June 2021 after serving as deputy chair.

She has been a director since March 2018 and was nominated as a member representative by the Australian Services Union - Victorian and Tasmanian Authorities & Services Branch (the ASU).

Read more: Vision SuperLisa DarmaninGeoff LakeVijaya Vaidyanath
VIEW COMMENTS

