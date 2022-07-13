Victorian AR charged with providing unlicensed advice

Former authorised representative Nizi Bhandari has been charged with engaging in dishonest conduct and providing unlicensed personal financial product advice.

Between November 2017 and December 2020, Bhandari was an AR of The Australian Dealer Group Pty Ltd, an Australian financial services (AFS) licensee that helped consumers find lost superannuation and consolidate their superannuation accounts.

For the same period, he was also the sole director, responsible manager and key person under The Australian Dealer Group's licence.

In March 2021, ASIC permanently banned him from providing financial services and engaging in credit activities, controlling a financial services or credit business, or performing any function in relation to carrying on a financial services or credit business.

A statement from the regulator alleged that between January 2019 and March 2020 Bhandari provided seven consumers with personal financial product advice that neither he nor The Australian Dealer Group was authorised to provide.

ASIC further allege that Bhandari encouraged 15 consumers to tell their superannuation funds that they were not working, had permanently retired, or were working less than 10 hours per week to enable them to access their superannuation when they were not entitled to.

He allegedly told 15 consumers they could access their superannuation based upon having reached preservation age when he knew that those consumers also had to be retired or working less than 10 hours per week in order to have such access.

The statement added that Bhandari advised three consumers to ask their employer to pay their employer superannuation contributions into a superannuation account other than the consumer's super account to prevent the administrator of that super fund becoming aware that the consumer had made a false statement about their work status.

ASIC also alleged that he advised one consumer that he would describe them as retired to the superannuation fund so the consumer could withdraw his superannuation, when he knew the consumer was still working; and told another they were 'technically' retired when he knew it wasn't the case.

On the occasions where consumers allegedly followed Bhandari's advice, his business received fees.

The maximum penalty for an individual person found guilty of engaging in dishonest conduct in the course of carrying on a financial services business is between 10 to 15 years' imprisonment, a fine of $945,000, or both.

The maximum penalty for an individual person found guilty of providing unlicensed personal financial product advice while providing financial services on behalf of a person who carries on a financial services business is five years' imprisonment, a fine of $126,000, or both.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after an investigation and referral by ASIC.

It will be next listed for mention on October 4 in the Magistrate's Court of Victoria.