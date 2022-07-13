Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Victorian AR charged with providing unlicensed advice

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:32PM

Former authorised representative Nizi Bhandari has been charged with engaging in dishonest conduct and providing unlicensed personal financial product advice.

Between November 2017 and December 2020, Bhandari was an AR of The Australian Dealer Group Pty Ltd, an Australian financial services (AFS) licensee that helped consumers find lost superannuation and consolidate their superannuation accounts.

For the same period, he was also the sole director, responsible manager and key person under The Australian Dealer Group's licence.

In March 2021, ASIC permanently banned him from providing financial services and engaging in credit activities, controlling a financial services or credit business, or performing any function in relation to carrying on a financial services or credit business.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

A statement from the regulator alleged that between January 2019 and March 2020 Bhandari provided seven consumers with personal financial product advice that neither he nor The Australian Dealer Group was authorised to provide.

ASIC further allege that Bhandari encouraged 15 consumers to tell their superannuation funds that they were not working, had permanently retired, or were working less than 10 hours per week to enable them to access their superannuation when they were not entitled to.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

He allegedly told 15 consumers they could access their superannuation based upon having reached preservation age when he knew that those consumers also had to be retired or working less than 10 hours per week in order to have such access.

The statement added that Bhandari advised three consumers to ask their employer to pay their employer superannuation contributions into a superannuation account other than the consumer's super account to prevent the administrator of that super fund  becoming aware that the consumer had made a false statement about their work status.

ASIC also alleged that he advised one consumer that he would describe them as retired to the superannuation fund so the consumer could withdraw his superannuation, when he knew the consumer was still working; and told another they were 'technically' retired when he knew it wasn't the case.

On the occasions where consumers allegedly followed Bhandari's advice, his business received fees.

The maximum penalty for an individual person found guilty of engaging in dishonest conduct in the course of carrying on a financial services business is between 10 to 15 years' imprisonment, a fine of $945,000, or both.

The maximum penalty for an individual person found guilty of providing unlicensed personal financial product advice while providing financial services on behalf of a person who carries on a financial services business is five years' imprisonment, a fine of $126,000, or both.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after an investigation and referral by ASIC.

It will be next listed for mention on October 4 in the Magistrate's Court of Victoria.

Read more: ASICNizi BhandariAustralian Dealer Group Pty LtdCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsCourt of VictoriaMagistrate
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Corporate advisor charged over $2m theft
Equity Story plans to throw finfluencers a lifeline
AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA
Subjects of Royal Commission case study found guilty in court
Don't forget: Adviser exam deadline looms
ASIC takes Lanterne Fund Services to court
ASIC releases guidance on super, retirement calculators
ASIC bans Melbourne adviser
ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court
ASIC urges market to improve outage resilience

Editor's Choice

Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Super Fierce has released a list of super funds that have passed its tests of consistent outperformance, labelling it the Fierce Performers Index.

Foresight buys Infrastructure Capital Group

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) has been acquired by Foresight Group, creating a $20 billion infrastructure and renewables specialist investor.

Andrew Mouat joins Kilter Rural

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Kilter Rural has appointed the seasoned executive as its new head of growth and distribution.

Acadian to build systematic credit capability

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:15PM
Acadian Asset Management is responding to investor demand and developing a systematic credit capability, hiring Scott Richardson to lead it.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.