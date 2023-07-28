VFMC chair to retire

The chair of the Victorian Funds Management Corporation will retire at the end of the month, with an interim replacement appointed.

James MacKenzie has served as chair of VFMC since June 2015 but will retire from the board on August 23.

During his tenure, VFMC grew from about $50 billion in funds under management to $71 billion.

In addition to chairing VFMC, MacKenzie is also chair of Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation, Monivae College Hamilton and Slater and Gordon Lawyers, and sits on the board of the Suburban Rail Loop Authority.

"On behalf of the VFMC executive team, and our people, I extend thanks and appreciation to James for his immense contribution to VFMC during his current tenure as chair and in his previous role as a non-executive director," chief executive Kate Galvin said.

"James has been instrumental in the establishment and oversight of the centralised investment model for the State of Victoria implemented by VFMC. VFMC has been extremely fortunate to have benefited from James' extensive commercial understanding and governance experience."

Upon his retirement, Lisa Gay will take over as chair of the VFMC board in an acting capacity. She is currently deputy chair.

"Lisa is a highly regarded non-executive director with financial services experience in funds management, investment banking and stockbroking," VFMC said.

In her executive career, Gay spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs. In terms of non-executive roles, she is currently on the boards of Koda Capital, National Gallery of Victoria, and Computershare.