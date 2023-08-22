Vanguard appoints head of strategy

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023   12:50PM

Vanguard Australia has confirmed that Matthew Dempster has been appointed head of strategy.

Dempster - who has been with the fund for nearly 13 years - was promoted from senior manager of strategic growth.

In the new role, he will work with the executive team to develop strategy and drive decisions to benefit clients and members.

"Matt Dempster's appointment forms part of the recent changes we announced, focused on strengthening our value proposition in Australia," said a Vanguard spokesperson.

This appointment follows the overhaul of Vanguard's retail unit in May.

The fund manager merged the superannuation and non-superannuation businesses.

At the same time, strategy was shifted to the finance function, reporting to the chief financial officer John Oberlies.

Before joining Vanguard, Dempster worked as a business development manager with North, AXA Australia for four years.

This article first appeared in Industry Moves.

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

