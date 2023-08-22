Vanguard appoints head of strategy

Vanguard appoints head of strategyBY ELIZABETH FRY | TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023 12:50PM
Read more: Vanguard Australia, Matthew Dempster, AXA Australia, John Oberlies, Matt Dempster
Vanguard Australia has confirmed that Matthew Dempster has been appointed head of strategy.
Dempster - who has been with the fund for nearly 13 years - was promoted from senior manager of strategic growth.
In the new role, he will work with the executive team to develop strategy and drive decisions to benefit clients and members.
"Matt Dempster's appointment forms part of the recent changes we announced, focused on strengthening our value proposition in Australia," said a Vanguard spokesperson.
This appointment follows the overhaul of Vanguard's retail unit in May.
The fund manager merged the superannuation and non-superannuation businesses.
At the same time, strategy was shifted to the finance function, reporting to the chief financial officer John Oberlies.
Before joining Vanguard, Dempster worked as a business development manager with North, AXA Australia for four years.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger|
legalsuper chief operating officer exits|
Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A|
ClearView reset pays dividends|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Kirsten Temple
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED