Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

VanEck to launch three fixed income ETFs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 26 SEP 2023   12:20PM

VanEck is set to launch three Australian government bond ETFs, giving investors and financial advisers access to various maturity profiles.

The funds management firm's upcoming product suite, scheduled for release on September 28, introduces three Australian government bond ETFs: 1GOV, bonds with one to five-year maturities; 5GOV, bonds with five to 10-year maturities; and XGOV, bonds that mature in 10 years or more.

VanEck chief executive Arian Neiron said: "This is a first of a kind ETF product suite in Australia which comprises a variety of Australian government bonds at varying maturity levels."

"Our offering of Australian government bonds comes to market at a time when investors are seeking capital stability in a period of significant equity market volatility. Each ETF will be a portfolio of Australian government and semi-government bonds. The Australian government and its state and territories' treasury corporations are highly rated and provide dependable income.

"Investors can position their portfolios using our new ETFs to minimise the impact of rising rates by shortening bond duration and vice versa."

He added that year-to-date Australian fixed income exchange traded products (ETPs) have attracted $2.6 billion in assets.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"We anticipate greater demand for fixed income as central banks have pushed nominal yields higher. There is almost $15 billion out of $156 billion assets under management in Australian fixed income and we see this segment of the market doubling in the next three years," Neiron said.

Last week, fellow funds management firm Betashares also expanded its fixed income offerings.

Its new funds are the Betashares Inflation-Protected US Treasury Bond Currency Hedged ETF (UTIP) and a US Treasury Bond seven to 10-year currency hedged ETF (US10).

UTIP began trading on the ASX on September 20, and trading for US10 is slated to kick off imminently.

Read more: ETFBondsVanEckBetasharesArian Neiron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ARK Invest acquires European ETF issuer
RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%
Betashares carves slice of superannuation pie
Betashares expands fixed income range
CommSec launches global share trading platform
Inflation falls to 6%
Monochrome files for first Bitcoin ETF in Australia
Australian ETF industry crosses $150bn milestone
16% of asset managers to exit by 2027: PwC
Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar

Editor's Choice

AMP challenges BOLR court ruling

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:52AM
AMP is appealing the Federal Court's Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) ruling that determined in favour of AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the valuations of businesses slashed by 40%.

AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
The life insurer has appointed a new general manager, group partnerships who brings previous experience at CommInsure and OnePath.

Praemium secures Mercer mandate

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:15PM
Praemium has entered into a new administration services agreement with Mercer, providing its Virtual Managed Account (VMA) solution and administration services (VMAAS) to the investment giant.

ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:04PM
Local fintech Bobbob has paid $53,280 to resolve infringement notices issued in response to misleading claims it made about a crypto-asset linked investment product.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.