VanEck to launch three fixed income ETFs

VanEck is set to launch three Australian government bond ETFs, giving investors and financial advisers access to various maturity profiles.

The funds management firm's upcoming product suite, scheduled for release on September 28, introduces three Australian government bond ETFs: 1GOV, bonds with one to five-year maturities; 5GOV, bonds with five to 10-year maturities; and XGOV, bonds that mature in 10 years or more.

VanEck chief executive Arian Neiron said: "This is a first of a kind ETF product suite in Australia which comprises a variety of Australian government bonds at varying maturity levels."

"Our offering of Australian government bonds comes to market at a time when investors are seeking capital stability in a period of significant equity market volatility. Each ETF will be a portfolio of Australian government and semi-government bonds. The Australian government and its state and territories' treasury corporations are highly rated and provide dependable income.

"Investors can position their portfolios using our new ETFs to minimise the impact of rising rates by shortening bond duration and vice versa."

He added that year-to-date Australian fixed income exchange traded products (ETPs) have attracted $2.6 billion in assets.

"We anticipate greater demand for fixed income as central banks have pushed nominal yields higher. There is almost $15 billion out of $156 billion assets under management in Australian fixed income and we see this segment of the market doubling in the next three years," Neiron said.

Last week, fellow funds management firm Betashares also expanded its fixed income offerings.

Its new funds are the Betashares Inflation-Protected US Treasury Bond Currency Hedged ETF (UTIP) and a US Treasury Bond seven to 10-year currency hedged ETF (US10).

UTIP began trading on the ASX on September 20, and trading for US10 is slated to kick off imminently.