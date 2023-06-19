Newspaper icon
Investment
VanEck reduces management fees on ETFs

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 19 JUN 2023   12:14PM

The investment manager will drop fees to 0.20% for its VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure Hedged ETF (IFRA) and VanEck FTSE International Property Hedged ETF (REIT).

IFRA is currently priced at 0.52% p.a. and REIT is currently 0.43% p.a. but will be reduced effective July 3.

VanEck said IFRA was Australia's first global infrastructure ETF and remains its biggest, tracking the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 Hedged into Australian Dollars Index.

The benchmark includes companies that own and operate the networks and foundations for modern society to function including fibre networks, telecommunication towers, transport, energy, water, and social services, VanEck said.

VanEck chief executive and managing director Asia Pacific Arian Neiron explained IFRA gives investors access to a suite of global infrastructure companies, "which are well positioned to benefit from the estimated $60 trillion global outlay needed to upgrade ageing utilities by 2035."

"With IFRA, investors receive attractive, stable income streams, often regulated and CPI-linked which offer more defensive characteristics in high-inflation environments than other securities," he said.

Meanwhile, VanEck further explained that REIT gives investors access to a diversified portfolio of international property securities from developed markets (ex-Australia) with returns hedged into Australian dollars.

It added that REIT tracks the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex Australia Rental Index AUD Hedged.

"Unlike most global listed infrastructure and global listed property funds, VanEck adopts Taxation of Financial Arrangements (ToFA) currency hedging rules," VanEck said.

"The rules enable smooth income to be maintained over time. VanEck's tax strategy gives IFRA and REIT the ability to offer stable income."

Neiron added the reduction also enables more investors to gain exposure to the firm's infrastructure and international property strategies.

"We are confident that the new fees encourage more investors and their advisers to consider IFRA and REIT as diversifiers for their portfolios," he said.

He concluded that VanEck believes both asset classes represent core exposures and are used by investors as the market beta strategic asset allocation in portfolios.

"The new fees are consistent with our business objective of providing investors with opportunities to access the best investment outcomes," he said.

