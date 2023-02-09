Newspaper icon
Value companies to outperform in 2023: VanEck

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 9 FEB 2023   12:50PM

VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack forecasts a bright outlook for value companies in 2023, particularly among Australian equities.

"We think value companies are likely to outperform in 2023," McCormack said.

"We're entering a period that echoes the 2001 dot com boom fallout where value companies consistently outperformed, lasting seven years between 2001 and 2007."

Value companies with strong pricing power and inflation linked earnings will thrive in a higher interest rate environment, absorbing borrowing costs and inflationary pressures, maintaining long-term profit margin sustainability, he said.

Meanwhile, McCormack anticipates a prolonged period of weakness in the US tech sector.

"This first round of tech layoffs may just be the tip of the iceberg," he said.

"More cuts are likely as companies strip unprofitable business segments."

This year, tech conglomerates Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce have already announced plans to layoff a combined 47,000 employees.

Although the US tech sector has rallied, it's unprofitable and likely to be short lived, McCormack said.

"Investors chasing easy money in tech growth stocks should be wary of prolonged macroeconomic headwinds facing the sector," he said.

Meanwhile, McCormack forecasts relative outperformance from Australian equities, compared to US equities, particularly from resource companies.

Australian resource companies are anticipated to rally as demand for hard commodities surges following China's reopening.

Moreover, Australian equities are trading at lower valuations relative to US equities, he said.

McCormack also favoured insurers like QBE and IAG which have a captive market and pricing power.

He had a more pessimistic outlook about the consumer discretionary sector, which had an underwhelming performance on the ASX in 2022, lagging the benchmark by 19%.

"The challenging landscape is likely to extend into 2023 for discretionary stocks as household savings continue to diminish and the majority of fixed mortgages roll off later this year," McCormack said.

"As the cumulative effects of lower savings, higher costs of living, negative wealth effect from falling property prices and increased interest rate payments start to hit consumers back pockets we anticipate a pullback in discretionary spending."

